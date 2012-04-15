FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's M2 Telecoms buys Primus Telecom for $199mln
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 15, 2012 / 11:10 PM / 5 years ago

Australia's M2 Telecoms buys Primus Telecom for $199mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, April 16 (Reuters) - Australia’s M2 Telecommunications Group said on Monday it has agreed to buy Primus Telecom Holdings, the Australian operations of the U.S. Primus Telecommunications Group Inc, for A$192.4 million ($199 million) in cash.

M2 said it will launch a one-for-four rights offer to raise A$83.1 million to partially fund the acquisition.

The national Primus network, including the iPrimus brand, has about 165,000 residential and corporate customer contracts and had revenues of A$280.2 million in 2011, M2 said.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.