Principal Financial shares primed to rise - Barron's

March 23 (Reuters) - Principal Financial Group Inc shares could rise 25 percent if the company is valued more as a global money manager, as opposed to an insurance company, according to an article in the March 24 edition of Barron‘s.

The current stock price does not reflect Principal’s position as a money manager with $483 billion in assets, the article said.

“This is an asset manager in an insurance company’s clothing,” the article quotes Tim Call, chief investment officer at Capital Management, as saying. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf)