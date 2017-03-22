MOVES-Principal Global names Stuart Lawrence senior equities trader

March 22 (Reuters) - Principal Global Investors, the asset management arm of Principal Financial Group Inc, named Stuart Lawrence as senior equities trader to its global trading team.

Lawrence will co-manage European dealing alongside fellow senior equity trader, Rogier Van de Grift, and report to Gayle Wageman, who manages the global trading desk.

Lawrence previously worked as an equity sales trader at Instinet for more than six years. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)