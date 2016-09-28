FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Principal Global names Tim Stumpff as Europe CEO
September 28, 2016

MOVES-Principal Global names Tim Stumpff as Europe CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Principal Global Investors, the asset management arm of Principal Financial Group Inc appointed Tim Stumpff as chief executive to the firm’s European business.

Stumpff was most recently president of hedge fund investor Liongate Capital Management.

Principal Global bought a 55 percent stake in Liongate Capital in 2013 and began a process of closing the firm last year, after fee-conscious investors withdrew too much money from its funds.

Stumpff will succeed Nick Lyster who assumed the newly created role of global head of wealth advisory services, Principal Global said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)

