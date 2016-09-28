Sept 28 Principal Global Investors, the asset
management arm of Principal Financial Group Inc
appointed Tim Stumpff as chief executive to the firm's European
business.
Stumpff was most recently president of hedge fund investor
Liongate Capital Management.
Principal Global bought a 55 percent stake in Liongate
Capital in 2013 and began a process of closing the firm last
year, after fee-conscious investors withdrew too much money from
its funds.
Stumpff will succeed Nick Lyster who assumed the newly
created role of global head of wealth advisory services,
Principal Global said on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)