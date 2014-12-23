FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Principal names Thomas Cheong VP of North Asia for Principal International
December 23, 2014 / 9:10 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Principal names Thomas Cheong VP of North Asia for Principal International

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Investment management company Principal Financial Group appointed Thomas Cheong as vice president of North Asia for Principal International.

Cheong will join in early January from Manulife Asset Management in Taiwan where he was CEO and executive director. He will report to Rex Auyeung, president, Principal International (Asia).

Cheong will oversee Principal International operations and relationships in mainland China and Hong Kong.

Principal International offers long-term savings and retirement solutions in select Latin American and Asian emerging markets and is a business unit of Principal Financial Group. (Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

