UPDATE 1-Principal Financial profit misses estimates
April 26, 2012 / 8:25 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Principal Financial profit misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Insurer and asset manager Principal Financial Group posted a quarterly operating profit that fell short of analysts’ estimates as investment income dipped.

January-March net income available to common shareholders rose to $201.5 million, or 66 cents per share, from $182.5 million, or 56 cents per share, a year ago.

Principal’s operating profit -- excluding investment losses and gains -- was 70 cents a share, while operating revenue rose 3 percent to $2.10 billion.

Analysts, on average, expected the company to earn 74 cents a share, on revenue of $2.14 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Principal Financial shares closed at $29.19 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

