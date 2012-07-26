Principal Financial Group profit falls 20 pct

* Q2 EPS $0.58 vs $0.67 last year

* Q2 oper EPS $0.72

* Q2 oper rev up 2 pct to $2.14 bln

* AUM of $367.1 bln at June end

July 26 (Reuters) - Principal Financial Group’s quarterly profit fell 20 percent, hurt by lower operating earnings from its retirement and investor services segment.

Net income for the second quarter fell to $173.1 million, or 58 cents per share, from $217.3 million, or 67 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company’s operating profit -- which excludes investment losses and gains -- was 72 cents per share.

Operating revenue for the quarter rose 2 percent to $2.14 billion.

Analysts on average expected the company to earn 74 cents per share on revenue of $2.18 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Assets under management were up 9 percent at $367.1 billion at the end of June.

Operating earnings from the Retirement and Investor Services segment fell 8 percent to $141.7 million.

Principal Financial shares closed at $25.63 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.