New Issue-Principal Life Global Funding II sells $350 mln notes
#Market News
July 10, 2012 / 6:51 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Principal Life Global Funding II sells $350 mln notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Principal Life Global Funding II on
Tuesday sold $350 million of FA-back floating-rate notes in the
144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service. 
    The deal was increased from the originally planned $250
million. 
    Jefferies and US Bancorp were the joint bookrunning managers
for the sale.

BORROWER: PRINCIPAL LIFE GLOBAL FUNDING II 

AMT $350 MLN    COUPON 3-MO LIBOR  MATURITY    07/09/2014   
                 +62.5 BPS
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   10/09/2012 
MOODY'S Aa3     YIELD N/A          SETTLEMENT  07/17/2012   
S&P A-PLUS      SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    QUARTERLY
FITCH N/A                             NON-CALLABLE   N/A

