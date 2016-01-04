CORRECTED-Acadia buys private behavioral health services provider

(Corrects deal value in paragraph 1 to 1.5 billion pounds from 1.28 billion pounds)

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Acadia Healthcare Co Inc said it was buying a private behavioral healthcare service provider in the United Kingdom for about 1.5 billion pounds ($2.2 billion), including debt.

Priory Group is a behavioral health service provider with about 300 facilities and 7,200 beds.

The transaction is expected to add 38-42 cents per share to Acadia’s annual earnings, the company said. ($1 = 0.6801 pounds) (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)