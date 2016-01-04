CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Acadia buys private behavioral health services provider

(Corrects deal value in paragraph 1 to 1.5 billion pounds from 1.28 billion pounds)

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Acadia Healthcare Co Inc said it was buying Priory Group, a private behavioral care provider in the United Kingdom, for about 1.5 billion pounds ($2.2 billion) including debt of 925 million pounds.

Priory, which offers services related to mental health, addictions, eating disorders and senior care, runs about 300 facilities with 7,200 beds.

Acadia specializes in psychiatric and chemical addiction services. The deal will help Acadia expand its network of 258 behavioral clinics.

The transaction is expected to add 38-42 cents per share to Acadia’s annual earnings, the company said.

It is expected that Acadia will seek a combination of equity and long-term debt financing to fund the transaction. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)