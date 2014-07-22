FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's Alcantara buys 9.3 percent of Spain's Prisa
July 22, 2014 / 6:00 PM / 3 years ago

Mexico's Alcantara buys 9.3 percent of Spain's Prisa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 22 (Reuters) - Spain’s Prisa, publisher of the country’s most widely-read newspaper El Pais, said on Tuesday that Mexican businessman Roberto Alcantara was buying a 9.3 percent stake in the media firm through a 100 million euro ($135 million) new share issue.

Prisa, which ran into debt trouble more than five years ago, said Chief Executive Fernando Abril-Martorell would step down from Oct 1., to be replaced by current head of radio and news, Jose Luis Sainz Diaz. ($1 = 0.7425 Euros) (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Sarah Morris)

