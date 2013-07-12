FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
El Pais owner considered U.S. bankruptcy protection -report
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
July 12, 2013 / 10:36 AM / in 4 years

El Pais owner considered U.S. bankruptcy protection -report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID, July 12 (Reuters) - Spanish media company Prisa has weighed filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States, where it is also listed, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing several people familiar with the matter.

A spokesman for Prisa, publisher of Spain’s best-selling non-sports daily paper, said it was continuing to work with creditors to refinance its debt, a process that could take some time. She declined to comment further.

The Madrid-based firm’s stock price dropped 9 percent to 0.20 euros ($0.26) at 0901 GMT.

Prisa, which owns publishing and broadcast assets in Spain, Portugal and Latin America, had net bank debt of around 3 billion euros ($3.9 billion) at the end of the first quarter and showed a loss of 255 million euros last year on revenues of 2.66 billion.

The Wall Street Journal said discussions were still ongoing and nothing had been decided and that Prisa could restructure in Spain instead.

The newspaper also said Prisa had considered shedding poorly performing assets while holding onto stable parts of the business as one way to trim its debt.

Prisa has been squeezed by falling advertising revenues in its home market, despite growth in Latin America. The indebted company’s share price dropped 73 percent in 2012. ($1 = 0.7668 euros) (Reporting by Clare Kane; Editing by Julien Toyer and Patrick Graham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.