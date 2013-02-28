FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's Prisa says lost 255 million euros in 2012
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Media Diversified
February 28, 2013 / 5:06 PM / in 5 years

Spain's Prisa says lost 255 million euros in 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Indebted Spanish media company Prisa posted a 2012 net loss of 255 million euros ($333 million) on Thursday, impacted by plummeting advertising sales in its recession-hit home market and neighbouring Portugal.

That compared with a loss of 451 million euros a year earlier.

The company’s full-year advertising income fell 11 percent to 553 million euros, with an even steeper fall on the Iberian peninsula. Total revenue fell 2.2 percent to 2.7 billion euros, the company said in a statement of 2012 earnings. ($1 = 0.7649 euros) (Reporting by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Julien Toyer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.