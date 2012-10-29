Spain's Prisa posts 31 mln euro loss as ad spend plummets

MADRID, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Indebted Spanish media group Prisa, home to the country’s best-regarded newspaper El Pais, reported nine-month net losses of 31 million euros ($40.01 million) on Monday.

Prisa’s nine-month operating revenue dropped by 2 percent year-on-year to just under 2 billion euros, hampered by falling advertising spend in crisis-hit Spain and neighbouring Portugal, where it generates the majority of its revenue.

Prisa said advertising revenue fell by 19.5 percent in the third quarter and 16.3 percent for the first nine months of the year. ($1 = 0.7749 euros) (Reporting by Clare Kane)