UPDATE 1-Prisa posts loss as Europe flounders

By Clare Kane

MADRID, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Indebted Spanish media group Prisa, owner of the country’s best-regarded newspaper El Pais, lost 31 million euros ($40 million) in the first nine months, hit by plummeting advertising spending.

Strong growth in Latin America failed to offset weakness in Europe, particularly in print media and radio, and group operating revenue dropped 2 percent year-on-year to just under 2 billion euros.

“Despite growth in the pay-TV sector in Spain and education and radio operations in Latin America, the advertising market in Spain and Portugal continues to fall significantly in a tough economic environment where a decline in consumption is picking up pace,” the firm said in a statement.

Austerity measures to tackle the euro zone debt crisis have crimped consumer confidence in Spain and Portugal and sent advertising spend tumbling.

Spanish retail sales fell at their fastest pace on record in September, data showed on Monday.

Prisa, which has television, radio and publishing assets across Europe and Latin America, said overall advertising revenue fell by 16.3 percent for the first nine months of the year, despite growing 15.1 percent in Latin America, the source of a quarter of advertising revenue.

Advertisers in Spain said they would spend 15.1 percent less this year, according to a survey published by media consultancy Zenith on Monday.

Print media will take a big hit, with Spanish firms expecting their spending on spots in free newspapers to drop 23.1 percent, while cutting funds for space in paid-for newspapers 20.2 percent, the survey said.

Earlier this month Prisa announced plans to cut El Pais’ workforce by a third and said it would reduce salaries by 15 percent. Staff organised strikes, but later called off action.

Prisa said it had trimmed its net debt to 3.1 billion euros at end-September, down from 3.5 billion euros at the end of 2011. The company achieved this mainly by issuing convertible bonds.