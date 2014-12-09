BRIEF-Prismaflex to list on Alternext on Dec. 12 - EURONEXT

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Euronext:

* Has approved the admission to trading’s request on Alternext Paris for the ordinary shares representing the outstanding share capital of Prismaflex International

* After the end of the trading session on 11/12/2014, Prismaflex International’s ordinary shares described below will be delisted from the regulated market Euronext in Paris

* Admission to trading of Prismaflex International’s ordinary shares will take place on 12/12/2014 on Alternext market Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)