Nov 27 (Reuters) - Prismaflex International SA :

* Reports H1 net result of 0.79 million euros versus 0.85 million euros year ago

* H1 revenue is 25.49 million euros versus 25.77 million euros year ago

* Says order backlog at Oct. 31 was 4.5 million euros versus 11.7 million euros a year ago