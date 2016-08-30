Judge upholds narrowed lawsuit over Oregon jail's debit cards

A woman who was briefly jailed after participating in a political protest can sue a prepaid card company and an Oklahoma bank over fees she was charged to access her own money through a debit card she was issued on release, a federal judge in Oregon has ruled.

In a decision last week, U.S. District Judge Michael Mosman said Danica Love Brown can bring claims for unjust enrichment and conversion of funds against Stored Value Cards and Central National Bank & Trust Co, rejecting defendants’ arguments that the fees were permitted under a contract they had with the county jail.

