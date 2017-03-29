FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Georgia bank sued over prepaid cards issued to former inmates
March 29, 2017

Georgia bank sued over prepaid cards issued to former inmates

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Georgia community bank First Century Bank and a nationwide prepaid card company have been hit with a proposed class action challenging fees on prepaid debit cards that inmates nationwide were forced to take in lieu of cash when they were released.

Filed on Tuesday in San Diego federal court, the lawsuit said the defendants violated ex-prisoners' rights under the Fifth and 14th Amendments of the U.S. Constitution, which bar the taking of private property without compensation.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2mQzeOR

