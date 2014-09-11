FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israeli secondary market platform PrivatEquity.biz expands to UK
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deflation
September 11, 2014 / 1:51 PM / 3 years ago

Israeli secondary market platform PrivatEquity.biz expands to UK

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Sept 11 (Reuters) - PrivatEquity.biz, the first secondary market trading arena in Israel, will allow investment managers in the United Kingdom to invest in the secondary market in Israel, focusing on private high tech firms.

The company said on Thursday it is negotiating with a number of UK-based entities. London was chosen along with Berlin as one of the first two centres to which PrivatEquity.biz is expanding outside of Israel.

The arena, launched in July, offers private investors, venture capital funds and institutional investors opportunities to purchase private companies’ securities.

It allows investing in securities held by employees, founders, and service providers who hold private securities.

PrivatEquity.biz said it is inviting UK investment managers that manage over $2 million to establish in-house venture capital funds to invest in these securities.

The programme is designed for investment managers and financial consultants, private banking entities, large and small investment houses, pension consultants and insurance agents.

“The trade in private shares is one of the fast-growing fields in the financial trade world,” Oren Harel, chairman of PrivatEquity.biz, said in a statement. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.