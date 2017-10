KIEV, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s largest lender, privately-owned Privatbank, has mandated Credit Suisse, JP Morgan and UBS as lead managers for a five-year dollar Eurobond, Thomson Reuters service IFR reported on Wednesday.

The bank is looking to borrow an undisclosed sum at about 10.875 percent, IFR said. Privatbank declined to comment on the matter. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Patrick Graham)