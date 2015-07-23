Ukraine's PrivatBank trades blows with investors

* Restructuring proposal rejected by investors

* Investors want cash consideration upfront

* Privat says dollars earmarked for deposits

By Michael Turner

LONDON, July 24 (IFR) - PrivatBank’s insistence on protecting retail depositors at the expense of international creditors is threatening to push the Ukrainian bank into default, after investors rejected the lender’s attempt to restructure its debt.

Investors are still open to discussions with the privately-owned bank, and have laid out a new set of terms that would make them more likely to accept a restructuring proposal. But if no agreement is found, PrivatBank could enter into default on its US dollar bonds.

PrivatBank says it is unable to repay its dollar debt in the face of sustained hard currency withdrawals by retail depositors from the Ukrainian banking system.

Like state-owned Ukreximbank and Oschadbank, Privat is trying to renegotiate its foreign-currency debt as the economic consequences of Ukraine’s conflict with Russia bear hard on the financial sector.

Unlike those two financial institutions, however, PrivatBank is struggling to strike an agreement with its creditors after it failed to get noteholders’ consent last week on an offer that would have seen the maturity of its USD200m September 23 2015 and USD150m February 2016 Eurobonds extended by up to three and five years respectively.

If no further proposal is made, the bank could default on its 2015 bonds, which in turn would trigger a cross-default on the 2016s.

GETTING POLITICAL

Amid the wider restructuring of Ukraine’s sovereign and state-linked debt, the tussle over PrivatBank’s funds has become increasingly politicised.

One of PrivatBank’s bondholders, and a member of an ad hoc committee of around seven of the bank’s creditors, has suggested that the Ukraine government is blocking the lender from repaying.

“Privat is in a position to pay but the government has yet to authorize the necessary purchase of hard currency from the interbank market, which would ultimately have to be drawn from the central bank,” said Daniel Freifeld, founder of Washington-based Callaway Capital Management.

But a senior manager at PrivatBank disagrees the government is preventing repayment.

“With such wording, this information is not correct,” Lyudmila Shmalchenko, deputy chairperson of the board and director of treasury, told IFR. “It is misleading.”

Shmalchenko agrees that systemically important PrivatBank has been instructed by Ukraine’s central bank to restructure rather than repay external debt.

However, she insists that the bank’s interests in meeting the needs of retail depositors are in line with respecting its capital structure hierarchy.

“In the current circumstances,” said Shmalchenko, “the main priority of PrivatBank is to repay retail deposits. PrivatBank is still suffering from the withdrawal of deposits in hard currency, and this negative trend is continuing.”

Foreign currency deposits in Ukrainian banks have fallen 19.5% year-to-date, as of June, to USD15.6bn, according to National Bank of Ukraine data. This comes after a fall of around 40% in 2014.

PrivatBank is responsible for about a quarter of Ukraine’s household deposits and 15% of total assets in the country’s banking system, according to NBU data.

“Their intention was to restructure, rather than default,” said Evghenia Sleptsova, an economist at Oxford Economics. “And the motivation for restructuring is perfectly logical, given the state of the balance sheets of most Ukrainian banks due to hryvnia depreciation.”

She added: “If a bank has doubts on whether it will be able to meet its obligations towards depositors, as its assets and liquidity deteriorated, then there are a number of options it has.”

These options include recapitalisation by the central bank, raising new capital and restructuring liabilities other than deposits. Bankruptcy is the last resort once all other options have failed.

BETTER TERMS

Investors, though, want an improvement in the terms of the exchange originally offered by PrivatBank.

“Terms will need to be stepped up,” said Callaway’s Freifeld, “including an upfront payment of, say, 20%, spacing of the amortisation evenly across the next three years, and a coupon increase, which Privat has already offered.”

The bank had asked investors to swap the USD200m 9.375% September 2015 note into a 10% January 2018 bond, and the USD150m 5.799% 2016 note into a 11% February 2021 bond.

PrivatBank also offered to pay back 30% of principal on the new 2018s in September 2017.

The bank proposed paying a fee to creditors of USD20 for every USD1,000 in principal held. The proposal on the 2015 bond was approved by investors, but the one on the 2016 note failed to pass. As the deal was contingent on both bonds receiving approval, the consent solicitation failed.

Freifeld warned that if a deal with investors was not struck, it could hurt PrivatBank’s ability to fund.

“It is essential that the bank reaches a deal with creditors that would allow it to re-access debt capital markets in the near future,” he said.

The terms suggested by Freifeld are in line with some other corporate restructurings that have taken place in Ukraine this year, including iron ore firm Ferrexpo, which gave investors USD100m in cash upfront as part of an exchange offer at the start of July.

Shmalchenko at Privat would not be drawn into whether the suggested conditions are reasonable, but did point out that the terms already offered were superior to the recent deals by Ukrexim and Oschad during their successful restructuring processes. The state-owned banks, for example, did not offer cash upfront as part of their deals.

“We are the only bank [in Ukraine] to offer investors a 2% consent fee,” said Shmalchenko. “We will repay all of our debt on the 2015 in three years, Ukrexim [will only start] amortising in four years. It’s obvious that our conditions are better.”

National Bank of Ukraine and Ukraine’s ministry of finance did not respond to repeated requests for comment. (Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Helene Durand, Sudip Roy, Julian Baker)