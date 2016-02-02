Corporates turn to private placements as public primary dries up

* Corporates go under the radar for funding

* Equity and oil price volatility stunts supply

* Distressed companies locked out of bond market

By Laura Benitez

LONDON, Feb 2(IFR) - Torrid conditions pushed blue-chip corporates to turn to private placements in January as elevated premiums dampened public market issuance in what is normally one of the sector’s busiest months.

January is typically a busy time for the public corporate market as investors have plenty of cash to put to work, allowing corporates to raise billions at attractive levels.

However, European investment-grade corporate issuance suffered the worst start in 16 years, hurt by choppy equity markets and oil price volatility.

Borrowers looking to avoid execution risk and crystallising wider costs of funding publicly have instead turned to the private placement market.

BMW, which was rumoured with a public trade in January, instead issued over 1.2bn across 13 privately placed deals to achieve cheaper pricing.

“For the well-seasoned issuers such as BMW, pricing in the private placement market can be more cost effective by 5/10bp on average,” Olly Johnson, head of EMEA Medium Term Notes at Bank of America Merrill Lynch said. “You might have some of the bigger issuers looking more closely at this market against the current volatility.”

Corporates were forced to cough up average new issue concessions of around 20/25bp in January’s public market.

DEEP POCKETS

BMW’s transactions also showed the depth of a market that has typically been limited to sub-benchmark sizes.

Syndicate officials said that a handful of ‘chunky’ corporate private placements in the pipeline are set to take volumes away from the European benchmark market over the coming months.

“Issuers are able to target bigger deals than the private placement market was previously known for,” said Akshay Shah, managing director of private capital markets at Barclays. “This opens up the option to more corporates struggling with the volatile public markets.”

Bankers say that many well-known issuers have received strong bids from accounts this month due to a lack of primary supply, which could increase the size of a market that has traditionally dwarfed its public counterpart.

Repsol, Daimler and BMW raised 4.8bn in private placements in January, compared with 5.6bn-equivalent printed in January publicly.

“Liquidity is obviously important to investors so this will impact how many will play in the private markets,” BAML’s Johnson said. “But investors who have more scope could be drawn in to buying private placements while supply is so sparse elsewhere.”

LOCKED OUT

Attractive cost of funding is not the only reason why corporates have turned to the private placement market.

Spanish oil company Repsol was left with little choice after bonds across the commodities sector capitulated on plunging oil prices, bankers said.

Repsol’s 2.625% May 2020 bond was bid at a cash price of 95 on Tuesday, from 104 in November 2015.

“Repsol, like some other names in the oil and gas sector, are temporarily locked out of the capital markets,” one syndicate manager away from the deal said. “It’s hard enough for the less distressed credits to issue deals under these market conditions.”

“We’re going to see a completely different market this year.”

The Baa2/BBB-/BBB rated borrower issued a private 5.375% 100m January 2031 bond last month.

By comparison, Repsol printed a 1bn non-call 2075 hybrid bond in March last year at a coupon of 4.5%.

“As premiums are increasing the private placement market can offer better pricing for lower IG credits who may have trouble accessing the public market in current conditions,” said Barclays’s Shah. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, editing by Helene Durand)