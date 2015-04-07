FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Private-equity group sees Brazil takeovers increasing this year
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bitcoin tumbles as BTCChina exchange to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin tumbles as BTCChina exchange to stop trading
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
Cyber Risk
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 7, 2015 / 3:21 PM / 2 years ago

Private-equity group sees Brazil takeovers increasing this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 7 (Reuters) - Mergers and acquisitions activity among buyout firms in Brazil “in theory” could surpass last year’s 13.6 billion reais ($4.3 billion) worth of deals, a sign investor confidence is up as political and economic uncertainty eases, industry group ABVCAP said on Tuesday.

Private equity-fueled M&A activity could focus on the education, healthcare, consumer sector and retail industries, with infrastructure attracting an increasing number of commitments from buyout firms in a sector in a dearth of capital, Fernando Borges, ABVCAP’s president, told reporters at the opening of the group’s annual summit in Rio de Janeiro. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.