Private equity in exit spree in Germany -sources

FRANKFURT, March 29 (Reuters) - Buyout firms are dusting down their portfolios to put German assets on the block as improved market sentiment brings attractive exit prices and bank financing within reach.

Private equity firm BC Partners has sent out information memos for the sale of SGB Starkstrom, a manufacturer of power transformers, two sources close to the transaction said.

Montagu has sent out information to investors on German bandages maker BSN Medical, after Goldman Sachs and HSBC were appointed as sellside advisers on the deal which could fetch up to 2 billion euros, bankers said.

Cognetas is stepping up preparations to divest its German heavy machinery producer Gienanth and has picked investment boutique DC Advisory to organise the sale, two sources close to the matter said.

EQT, the private equity firm backed by Sweden’s Wallenberg family, is close to finalising a deal to sell vacuum technology specialist Leybold Optics to a strategic player, a source close to the transaction said.

Bridgepoint is getting ready to sell its German asset Aenova, though a sale will not be launched until later this year, two sources said.

Separately, the heirs of foundry group Dihag Holding have mandated Lazard to organise the sale of the group.

