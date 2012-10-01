Investors find more money for private equity-Preqin

* Private equity firms raise $64 billion in Q3 -Preqin

* Coller Capital raises largest fund during period

* Private equity has raised more than $200 mln in 2012

LONDON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Investors found more money for private equity deals in the third quarter, with private equity houses raising more than $64 billion, according to figures from private equity data group Preqin.

The amount raised is more than 10 percent higher than the same period last year and could rise by another 10-20 percent as more data becomes available, Preqin said on Monday.

Fundraising markets slumped in the wake of the credit crisis, but money has started flowing back in recently, with firms including Blackstone and BC Partners raising new buyout funds.

Coller Capital raised the largest fund in the period, a $5.5 vehicle to buy bundles of assets from banks, insurers and other private equity backers.

Private equity houses have raised more than $200 billion year to date, according to Preqin.

There are 1,918 private equity groups currently seeking a total of $796.5 billion, the largest being U.S. group Warburg Pincus which is attempting to raise $12 billion, Preqin said.