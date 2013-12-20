FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nordic Capital raises $4.8 bln for eighth buyout fund
December 20, 2013

Nordic Capital raises $4.8 bln for eighth buyout fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Nordic Capital said on Friday it had raised 3.5 billion euros ($4.8 billion) for its latest buyout fund.

Nordic said its eighth fund would target mid-market companies across the Nordic region and Europe, with a focus on the healthcare industry. Investors in its previous funds provided almost two-thirds of the new capital.

Last year Nordic cut the target for its new fund from 4 billion euros to 3 billion euros. By February it had raised 1.7 billion euros for the initial tranche, but fundraising has since picked up as investors increase their exposure to private equity.

