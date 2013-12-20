UPDATE 1-Nordic Capital raises $4.8 bln for eighth buyout fund

By Kylie MacLellan

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Nordic Capital has raised 3.5 billion euros ($4.8 billion) for its latest buyout fund, it said on Friday, as reduced volatility in Europe encourages investment in the region again.

The private equity fundraising market has picked up in recent months, with rising valuations and an improved flow of sales of portfolio businesses helping to boost interest among yield-hungry investors at a time of record low interest rates.

“The fundamental shift has been around the sentiment on Europe; in 2012 there were a lot of doubts over future of the euro,” Kristoffer Melinder, co-managing partner at NC Advisory AB, adviser to the Nordic Capital funds, told Reuters.

“While it hasn’t completely disappeared, the perceived risk of imminent breakdown or crisis has definitely been reduced, and that allowed us to focus more on what we do ... 2013 has been generally a much easier year for fundraising than 2012.”

Buyout funds raised a total of $124.5 billion globally in the first nine months of 2013, up from $82.5 billion in the same period last year, Thomson Reuters data show.

Nordic Capital said its eighth fund would target mid-market companies across the Nordic region and Europe, with a focus on the healthcare industry. Investors in its previous funds provided almost two thirds of the new capital.

More than half the commitments came from public pension funds and sovereign wealth funds, Nordic said, with investors also including private pension funds, financial institutions, endowments and family offices.

The firm said it had seen significant interest from new investors in Asia, the Middle East and the United States.

Last year Nordic cut the target for the fund, which it began marketing in April 2012, from 4 billion euros to 3 billion euros. By February it had raised 1.7 billion euros for the initial tranche.

Melinder said Nordic, which in October teamed up with Avista Capital Partners to acquire Swiss drugmaker Acino, sees good opportunities for new deals and expects to be active on the investment front in 2014.

“We are quite hopeful, as we leave 2013 and go into 2014, in terms of our deal flow,” he said. “We are seeing sellers being much more receptive to dialogue.”