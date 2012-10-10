FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PrivateBancorp to raise $200 mln for TARP repayment
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 10, 2012 / 10:05 PM / 5 years ago

PrivateBancorp to raise $200 mln for TARP repayment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - PrivateBancorp Inc plans to raise about $200 million to repay the bailout funds it received from the U.S. Treasury under the Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP).

The lender intends to buy back all of the $243.8 million of preferred stock it issued to the Treasury in the aftermath of 2008 financial crisis.

PrivateBancorp will raise $75 million in an underwritten public offering of its common stock and the rest in debt, the company said.

The Chicago-based bank also reported third-quarter earnings that beat analysts’ expectations as it set aside less money to cover soured loans.

The company reported net income available to common stockholders of $19.6 million, or 27 cents per share. Analysts expected earnings of 22 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Provision for loan losses fell about 59 percent.

PrivateBancorp shares were down about 2 percent in extended trade. They closed at $15.92 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.