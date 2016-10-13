FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Buyout firm Ardian to raise $500 mln fund for new N. American arm -source
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 13, 2016 / 11:30 AM / a year ago

Buyout firm Ardian to raise $500 mln fund for new N. American arm -source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 13 (Reuters) - French private equity firm Ardian is set to raise a $500 million fund as it jointly launches a North American direct investment business on Thursday, a source familiar with the matter said.

The $500 million fund would finance investments made by a new buyout arm, said the source who declined to be named as the person is not authorised to speak publicly on the matter.

Ardian, which manages about $60 billion, is partnering with New York-based private equity firm Seven Mile Capital Partners to start a buyout arm focusing on mid-sized industrial deals and other related businesses, the two companies said in a statement.

Ardian did not disclose how it plans to finance the buyout arm and declined to comment on fund-raising plans and the $500 million figure.

Fundraising activity in the buyout business has grown more competitive as increasingly discerning investors turn their cash over to a smaller pool of better-performing private equity firms.

Investors funnelled $101 billion into 180 buyout funds in the second quarter this year, down from a peak of 334 funds in the fourth quarter of 2013, figures from private equity data provider Preqin showed. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.