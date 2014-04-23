FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Private equity firm Ardian raises largest ever fund of funds
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 23, 2014 / 8:36 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Private equity firm Ardian raises largest ever fund of funds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail, background)

LONDON, April 23 (Reuters) - European private equity house Ardian raised $10 billion in its latest fundraising cycle, it said on Wednesday, creating the industry’s largest ever fund of funds as investors pile into private equity.

The firm’s sixth-generation fund is composed of $9 billion from its secondary buyout and expansion platform, and another $1 billion in primary commitments.

Secondary deals allow private equity companies to buy businesses from one another.

In 2012, Ardian raised $8 billion for its fifth fund of funds. A fund of funds puts investor money into selected private equity funds around the world.

Top private equity houses have attracted increasingly large sums from investors hungry for returns, with the industry sitting on $1 trillion in unspent capital, or “dry powder” this year.

But the sector has been pressured by competition from strong equity markets, which have seen some companies opting to float rather than be bought out by private equity, and corporations paying huge sums for businesses. (Reporting by Freya Berry; Editing by Clare Hutchison and Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.