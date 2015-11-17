FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Audax raises $2.25 billion private equity fund
#Funds News
November 17, 2015 / 12:31 PM / 2 years ago

Audax raises $2.25 billion private equity fund

Koh Gui Qing

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Alternative asset management firm Audax Group has successfully raised its fifth private equity fund, amassing $2.25 billion and exceeding its $1.75 billion fundraising target, the firm said in a statement on Tuesday.

The fund will primarily invest in companies valued at between $50 million to $300 million, including debt, according to the statement. Public and corporate pension funds, high net-worth families and Audax executives are among investors in the fund.

Founded in 1999 with offices in Boston, New York and Menlo Park, California, Audax manages more than $9 billion through its private debt and private equity businesses. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing in New York; Editing by Alan Crosby)

