FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bain Capital raises $3 bln for Asia private equity fund -WSJ
Sections
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
North Korea crisis
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
December 14, 2015 / 3:02 AM / 2 years ago

Bain Capital raises $3 bln for Asia private equity fund -WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Bain Capital LLC has closed a new Asia-focused fund that raised $3 billion, exceeding the fund’s initial target of $2.5 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing a source familiar with the situation.

The fund will begin making investments next year and will invest in a range of sectors from consumer products to financial services, the Journal reported, citing the unnamed source. Bain’s own executives have committed $250 million to invest alongside the fund, the source told the newspaper.

A source familiar with the matter also told Reuters that Bain had raised $3 billion for the fund. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Additional reporting by Gui Qing Koh; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.