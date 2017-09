July 31(Reuters) - Private Equity Holding AG :

* Said on Wednesday comprehensive loss for first three months of the financial year 2014/2015 amounts to EUR 0.2 million

* Said as of June 30 net asset value per share stood at EUR 66.43 (CHF 80.67), up 0.8% (in EUR) versus March 31

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: