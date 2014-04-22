Permira company buys German chemical firm CABB from Bridgepoint

LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - European private equity firm Permira has agreed to acquire German speciality chemical company CABB from Bridgepoint, the companies said on Tuesday.

A source in the industry said that European private equity house Bridgepoint had earned an internal rate of return (IRR) of 2.4 times its original investment, and that CABB had an enterprise value of over 800 million euros ($1.1 billion).

The transaction is expected to complete in June 2014. ($1 = 0.7244 Euros) (Reporting by Freya Berry; editing by Clare Hutchison)