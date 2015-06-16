FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK private equity firm Cabot Square raises $430 mln for financials
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 16, 2015 / 3:30 PM / 2 years ago

UK private equity firm Cabot Square raises $430 mln for financials

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - British private equity firm Cabot Square Capital, which invests in the financial services industry, said it has raised 275 million pounds ($430 million) for its latest fund and could raise a further 75 million pounds for it.

It marks the fifth and largest fund for Cabot Square, which said it looks for value in financial firms and property where assets are being sold due to regulatory changes or from disruption from new technology, often targeting specialist lenders where a funding gap has been left by banks.

In the last 18 months Cabot Square has invested in Portuguese vehicle financier BPN Credito; Henry Howard Finance, which provides sales finance for small businesses; and Britain’s JBR Capital, which finances the purchase of high-end, sportscars and classic cars.

It said it looks for undervalued but cash-generative assets to “transform...into efficient and scalable businesses attractive both to strategic buyers and other investors.” ($1 = 0.6402 pounds) (Reporting by Steve Slater; editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.