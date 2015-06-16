UK private equity firm Cabot Square raises $430 mln for financials

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - British private equity firm Cabot Square Capital, which invests in the financial services industry, said it has raised 275 million pounds ($430 million) for its latest fund and could raise a further 75 million pounds for it.

It marks the fifth and largest fund for Cabot Square, which said it looks for value in financial firms and property where assets are being sold due to regulatory changes or from disruption from new technology, often targeting specialist lenders where a funding gap has been left by banks.

In the last 18 months Cabot Square has invested in Portuguese vehicle financier BPN Credito; Henry Howard Finance, which provides sales finance for small businesses; and Britain’s JBR Capital, which finances the purchase of high-end, sportscars and classic cars.

It said it looks for undervalued but cash-generative assets to “transform...into efficient and scalable businesses attractive both to strategic buyers and other investors.” ($1 = 0.6402 pounds) (Reporting by Steve Slater; editing by Susan Thomas)