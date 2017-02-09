FRANKFURT Feb 9 AGIC Capital, a European-Asian
private equity firm with a new $1 billion fund, is on the
lookout for investments in small and mid-sized European
industrial technology and healthcare companies, AGIC-Manager
Wolfgang Seibold told Reuters.
The fund is targeting intelligent manufacturing, advanced
materials as well as medical and environmental protection
companies seeking to expand into China, AGIC said.
AGIC started building its portfolio and last year partnered
with ChinaChem and Guoxin to acquire the global machinery
supplier KraussMaffei Group, then the largest outbound
investment from China into Germany.
Despite a surge in regulatory scrutiny of Chinese deals in
Europe, such as the blocking of a takeover of Aixtron by U.S.
authorities on security grounds, AGIC believes its investments
will not attract as much regulatory scrutiny.
"Many of the discussions concern large companies, the
leaders in their industry, where the political sensibility is
far higher," Seibold, partner and managing director of AGIC,
told Reuters.
AGIC, which has raised funds from institutional investors,
does not expect new tighter restrictions on foreign exchange
transactions and outflows to hamper its ability to make deals,
Seibold said.
"In these sectors we do not see delays through currency
controls," Seibold said, adding that AGIC's portfolio would
include between 10 and 12 companies.
