Silver Lake to pay $29.5 mln in LBO collusion settlement
July 11, 2014 / 2:45 PM / 3 years ago

Silver Lake to pay $29.5 mln in LBO collusion settlement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Silver Lake Partners LP agreed to pay $29.5 million to settle a lawsuit that accused it and several other large private equity firms of conspiring not to outbid each other on takeovers prior to the financial crisis, court records showed.

The settlement was disclosed in a filing late Thursday in federal court in Boston.

It came one month after Goldman Sachs Group Inc agreed to pay $67 million and Bain Capital Partners LLC agreed to pay $54 million to settle their portions of the litigation. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

