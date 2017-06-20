* Private equity dividend recaps reach $2.9 bln in Europe
* Can saddle firms with debt as investors extract value
* Data shows drop in private equity sales in Europe
By Dasha Afanasieva and Lina Saigol
LONDON, June 20 Private equity firms have used
buoyant debt markets to take almost $3 billion in special
payouts from European portfolio companies so far this year,
quadrupling the same period in 2016.
Buyout firms typically invest in a company for up to five
years before "exiting", but if they are unable or unwilling to
sell out they can turn to so-called dividend recapitalisations,
funded by loans or bonds, to get a cash return.
Their use has been criticised in the past because it can
saddle portfolio companies with high levels of debt, while
private equity firms and their investors make a profit.
"Dividend recapitalisation is a legitimate instrument used
by all kinds of businesses for short-term liquidity. In private
equity it can be one way of enabling investors to realise some
of the value they have created in a portfolio company," Michael
Collins, chief executive of industry body Invest Europe, said.
In Europe, these payouts to private equity have totalled 2.6
billion euros ($2.9 billion) so far this year, up from 650
million euros for the same period in 2016, data from S&P Global
Market Intelligence showed.
Despite the rise, dividends paid to private equity in the
region through bond markets and loans were way off the 11.32
billion euros paid in the whole of 2006, at the height of the
previous credit boom. Out of 2.6 billion euros, around 1.6
billion euros came from loans and the rest via the bond market.
"It is not in the interests of fund managers to load an
unsustainable level of debt onto a portfolio company given that
the stronger and more valuable that company is the higher the
return they will get at exit," Collins said.
The rise in payouts has partly been fuelled by buoyant
credit markets in Europe as well as investors seeking to buy
non-investment grade debt as they look for higher yields during
a period of record low interest rates.
"Fierce competition (in the debt markets) coupled with the
liquidity, means private equity sponsors can still take money
off the table for their investors by effecting a dividend
recapitalisation of a portfolio company, when they are not in a
position to exit that investment," said Tom Whelan, head of
private equity at law firm Hogan Lovells.
But the trend could already be nearing an end.
"I think there's going to be a healthy exit environment and
the balance may swing back to sales over recaps," Whelan said.
DEBT IS CHEAP
Although full details of individual deals are not disclosed,
Advent International-owned Allnex launched a dividend
recapitalisation in March after huge demand from investors for
the Belgian chemicals company to issue new debt.
The move was expected to net a 425 million euro payout to
its owners.
And Spanish sports management company Dorna Sports financed
a dividend payment of up to 300 million euros to its private
equity owner Bridgepoint, marking the third payout from the
company in six years.
The leverage ratios for Dorna and Allnex were not disclosed
but if a company's earnings have risen sufficiently during their
period of private equity ownership, they may not be any higher
than when the companies were bought.
Cheap debt is the oil in the gears for such deals and the
pricing of leveraged loans has dropped to around 316 basis
points in the second quarter so far from a 10-year peak of 450
basis points in the final quarter of 2011, according to LPC, a
provider of information and data on syndicated loans and high
yield bonds.
According to the S&P data, the sharp rise in dividend recaps
has also coincided with a sharp fall in the volume of private
equity sales. Macroeconomic and political uncertainties across
Europe have at times made it more difficult for buyout firms to
trade their assets either via initial public offerings or sales.
Sales and listings of assets in the region have fallen to
78.5 billion euros so far this year, compared with 172.4 billion
euros in the same period of 2016.
"In this market, while debt financing is cheap, valuations
are high so maximizing value through a sale may not be feasible
for all companies," said Rajani Gupta, Leveraged Finance Partner
at law firm Allen & Overy.
"Neither is the IPO market – which has picked up
considerably in certain sectors, but remains volatile enough
that may not be an available option either."
($1 = 0.8934 euros)
(Additional reporting by Claire Ruckin; editing by Alexander
Smith)