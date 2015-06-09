FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former Centrica boss to head $5 bln energy investment fund
June 9, 2015 / 6:51 AM / 2 years ago

Former Centrica boss to head $5 bln energy investment fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - The former boss of British energy company Centrica Sam Laidlaw will head a new $5 billion fund backed by private equity firms Carlyle Group and CVC Capital Partners to buy oil and gas assets worldwide.

The London-based platform, Neptune Oil and Gas, will focus on investing in large-scale fields and companies in the North Sea, North Africa and Southeast Asia struggling in the wake of the sharp drop in oil prices over the past year. (Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Jason Neely)

