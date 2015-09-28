FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apax returns to market for $7.5bln global fund - sources
September 28, 2015 / 3:36 PM / 2 years ago

Apax returns to market for $7.5bln global fund - sources

Freya Berry, Pamela Barbaglia

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - London-based private equity firm Apax is seeking $7.5 billion from investors for its latest fund, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday, one of at least four major European buyout houses to launch fundraising drives in the coming months.

Apax will begin raising capital for its ninth global fund later this year, the sources said, following a busy year of exits for the firm, including the sale of UK retailer New Look.

Apax declined to comment. (Reporting By Freya Berry and Pamela Barbaglia; editing by Emiliano Mellino)

