Woman drops sexual assault claim against venture capitalist
November 2, 2015 / 6:25 PM / 2 years ago

Woman drops sexual assault claim against venture capitalist

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - A woman who accused prominent venture capitalist Joseph Lonsdale of sexual assault in a U.S. civil lawsuit has dropped all of her legal claims against him, according to a court filing on Monday.

Lonsdale denied the allegations made by plaintiff Elise Clougherty. He also dropped counterclaims against Clougherty, including defamation, and each side will bear their own costs and expenses connected to the lawsuit, according to a joint court filing. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
