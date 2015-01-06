FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polaris raises $353 mln for fourth fund
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 6, 2015 / 9:22 AM / 3 years ago

Polaris raises $353 mln for fourth fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Polaris Private Equity has raised 2.2 billion Danish crowns ($353 million) from investors so far for its fourth private equity fund, which became operational on Jan. 1, it said on Tuesday.

Polaris aims to raise 3.0 billion crowns for the fund in total to invest in Danish or Swedish companies with annual turnovers of between 25 million and 200 million euros ($30-240 million).

Private equity firms usually hold a so-called “first close” during fundraising, which means they ask clients to release money they have promised so they can start investing while still looking to increase the size of the fund for the final close.

Polaris currently has around 1 billion euros under management in three active funds.

($1 = 6.2319 Danish crowns)

$1 = 0.8376 euros Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.