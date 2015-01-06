Polaris raises $353 mln for fourth fund

COPENHAGEN, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Polaris Private Equity has raised 2.2 billion Danish crowns ($353 million) from investors so far for its fourth private equity fund, which became operational on Jan. 1, it said on Tuesday.

Polaris aims to raise 3.0 billion crowns for the fund in total to invest in Danish or Swedish companies with annual turnovers of between 25 million and 200 million euros ($30-240 million).

Private equity firms usually hold a so-called “first close” during fundraising, which means they ask clients to release money they have promised so they can start investing while still looking to increase the size of the fund for the final close.

Polaris currently has around 1 billion euros under management in three active funds.

($1 = 6.2319 Danish crowns)