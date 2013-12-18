Swedish court to rule on private equity taxes

STOCKHOLM, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Sweden’s private equity firms face a crucial court decision on Thursday which could open the doors for the country’s tax agency to bill them 4 billion Swedish crowns ($600 million) in back-taxes, a case being watched closely by other Nordic countries.

The agency has been trawling through tax returns going back to 2005 as part of an investigation which began in 2007. It wants to reclassify a share of the profit on deals, known as carried interest, to substantially increase payments.

On Thursday, a Stockholm appeals court will decide whether to uphold an earlier ruling against Nordic Capital - one of Sweden’s top buyout houses - as part of a three-year battle by the tax agency to get it to pay higher taxes.

The court will decide whether carried interest, which private equity partners receive if an investment delivers good returns, can be classed as revenue for a company which is then paid out as salary, allowing it to come under an income tax rate of up to 57 percent rather than up to 30 percent for a capital gain.

“We see it as income from work. If it were income of capital, one could ask why not everyone is getting the same level of return. Only those who have contributed with work get carried interest,” said Tomas Algotsson, unit head at the tax agency’s legal department.

A victory for the tax agency would likely have wider implications.

“It will definitely impact what happens in the Nordic region and we are already seeing Finnish and Norwegian tax authorities trying to reclassify capital income as employment income,” said Ebba Perman Borg, a tax lawyer at Linklaters in Stockholm and an expert on private equity-related tax issues.

The tax agency wants Nordic Capital’s advisory firm, NC Advisory AB, to pay corporate taxes on carried interest while the partners pay salary tax.

Sven-Olof Lodin, a professor emeritus of fiscal law at Stockholm University and author of several books on taxation, believes the tax agency’s case is weak.

“I can’t see that the tax agency, with the approach they have chosen, could win the case,” he said.

He said the advisory firm never had any right to the carried interest and could thus not be taxed on it. He also said carried interest was not tied to work performance but to investments by Nordic Capital partners.

BROAD IMPLICATIONS

An increasing number of countries, including the United States, are trying to raise taxes from the lucrative private equity sector.

Investments by Swedish private equity firms were the biggest in Europe last year, relative to the size of the country’s economy, according to data from the European Private Equity and Venture Capital Association.

Gabriel Urwitz, chairman of the Swedish Venture Capital Association and founder of private equity firm Segulah, said Sweden risked creating one of the harshest tax regimes for private equity in the world.

“At worst, some people will leave the country and the sector will shrink dramatically,” he said.

Klas Tikkanen, chief financial officer of NC Advisory AB, which faces more than half a billion Swedish crowns ($76 million) in taxes and fees, said he would consider moving to London if the firm loses and the verdict stands.

Nordic Capital was confident it would win its case though after discussions with above 20 tax experts, he added.

Fellow buyout houses Altor, EQT, IK, Segulah and Triton and their partners have also been slammed with tax claims.

Urwitz said foreign investors in Swedish private equity funds were concerned by the uncertainty over Swedish legislation. He also noted that several of the advisory firms did not have enough money to settle the claims.

“They will possibly become insolvent, and that will certainly create turbulence,” he said.

Tikkanen agreed NC Advisory AB might go bankrupt if forced to pay all the tax claims, but said this would not have any effect on Nordic Capital’s funds or its investors and said Nordic had several options ahead.

These included setting up a new advisory firm in Stockholm or temporarily moving advisory activities to another company abroad. A possibility for future funds would be to set them up differently, and for instance let partners become shareholders, though an unknown fund structure would probably dent investor appetite, Tikkanen said.

“We are still looking at the options but in practice, the show will go on.” ($1 = 6.5816 Swedish crowns) ($1 = 6.5315 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)