FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swedish private equity scores major tax case win in court
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 19, 2013 / 1:15 PM / 4 years ago

Swedish private equity scores major tax case win in court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Dec 19 (Reuters) - A Swedish court on Thursday ruled in favour of a top buyout house in a widely watched tax case, a major victory for Sweden’s private equity industry which has been slammed with more than 4 billion crowns ($612 million) in back taxes.

The Administrative Court of Appeal in Stockholm said carried interest received by partners in private equity firm Nordic Capital was not to be seen as salary paid from Nordic Capital’s Swedish advisory firm, which Sweden’s tax agency had argued.

This means the advisory firm, NC Advisory AB, which was facing claims of more than 500 millon crowns in back taxes and fees from the agency, cannot be taxed for the carried interest.

$1 = 6.5315 Swedish crowns Reporting by Sven Nordenstam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.