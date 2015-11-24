Hastings-led group pays $7.5 bln for Australian electricity network

SYDNEY, Nov 25 (Reuters) - An international consortium led by Hastings Funds Management will pay A$10.26 billion ($7.46 bln) for an Australian electricity network, part of the country’s biggest ever privatisation program, the New South Wales state government said on Wednesday.

Hastings, owned by Westpac Banking Corp, teamed up with Australian electricity firm Spark Infrastructure, sovereign fund Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Kuwait’s Wren House Infrastructure and Canadian pension fund investor Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec for the winning bid for electricity transmitter TransGrid.

Sydney-listed Spark is 8 percent owned by Hong Kong’s CKI Infrastructure Holdings Ltd. ($1 = 1.3757 Australian dollars) (Reporting By Byron Kaye; Editing by Richard Pullin)