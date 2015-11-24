FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hastings-led group pays $7.5 bln for Australian electricity network
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 24, 2015 / 11:07 PM / 2 years ago

Hastings-led group pays $7.5 bln for Australian electricity network

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Nov 25 (Reuters) - An international consortium led by Hastings Funds Management will pay A$10.26 billion ($7.46 bln) for an Australian electricity network, part of the country’s biggest ever privatisation program, the New South Wales state government said on Wednesday.

Hastings, owned by Westpac Banking Corp, teamed up with Australian electricity firm Spark Infrastructure, sovereign fund Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Kuwait’s Wren House Infrastructure and Canadian pension fund investor Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec for the winning bid for electricity transmitter TransGrid.

Sydney-listed Spark is 8 percent owned by Hong Kong’s CKI Infrastructure Holdings Ltd. ($1 = 1.3757 Australian dollars) (Reporting By Byron Kaye; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.