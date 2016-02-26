FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland to wind down privatization, plans mergers
February 26, 2016 / 12:43 PM / 2 years ago

Poland to wind down privatization, plans mergers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Poland’s ruling conservative Law and Justice party (PiS) plans to wind down privatization and will focus on the supervision of the state-run companies, the Treasury Minister Dawid Jackiewicz said on Friday.

“We have taken a different approach than the previous government to the state’s assets management. We are winding down privatizations, we will privatize only those companies that are redundant,” Jackiewicz told a news conference.

He added that the ministry has identified 19 business areas for potential consolidation.

Jackiewicz also said that by mid 2017 the ministry plans to launch a capital group that would comprise of such state-tun companies as KGHM, Azoty, PKO BP and PZU.

“The aim would be to increase the (companies) value,” Jackiewicz said. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)

