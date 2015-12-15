FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UBM sells PR Newswire to Cision for $841 mln
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 15, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 2 years ago

UBM sells PR Newswire to Cision for $841 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - UBM Plc said it had agreed to sell its press release distributor PR Newswire to Cision, a business controlled by GTCR Canyon Holdings, for $841 million.

UBM, which has been looking to sell the business since April, said it would return 245 million pounds ($371.6 million) of proceeds to shareholders as special dividend and use the remaining for bolt-on acquisitions.

The deal is subject to antitrust clearance in the United States and completion is expected in the first quarter of 2016, the company said.

Reuters reported earlier that Cision, a provider of public relations software, was close to an agreement to acquire PR Newswire. ($1 = 0.6594 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.