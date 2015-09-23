FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 23, 2015 / 4:15 PM / 2 years ago

UBM confirms talks to sell PR Newswire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) - British communications and events company UBM Plc said on Wednesday it was in “highly preliminary” talks about a sale of press release distributor PR Newswire.

UBM, which has been looking to sell the business since April, said it was in talks with a number of parties but there was no certainty about a deal being reached.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that Cision, a provider of public relations software and intelligence, was working on a bid to buy PR Newswire. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

